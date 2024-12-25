Cristiano Ronaldo is on vacation and spending quality time with his family on Christmas 2024. He took to his official social media handle and shared a video of himself calmly dipping inside cold water even when it is -20 degrees Celsius. Ronaldo mentions the temperature of his surroundings, as he can be seen standing almost fully naked and a lot of snow in the background. CR7 does take ice-cold baths as he always shares such stuff on his social media which is regarding fitness. After his peaceful dip inside the cold waters, Ronaldo mentions that the water is just a little cold. Merry Christmas 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Everyone On the Special Occasion of December 25, Flaunts His Abs In Bare-Bodied Pic.

'It's Just a Little Cold'

It’s just a little cold 🥶😂 Watch my complete family trip video: https://t.co/hUJ1n3v0h1 pic.twitter.com/5yOUzeVvEb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2024

