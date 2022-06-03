Spain and Portugal played out a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 25th minute and then in the second half, in 82nd minute, Portugal found the equaliser through Ricardo Horta. You can watch video highlights of Spain vs Portugal here.

Joao Cancelo provided an assist in Portugal's 1-1 draw vs Spain in the UEFA Nations League tonight. It was 90 minutes each for Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, while Rodri was an unused substitute for the hosts. 🇪🇸🇵🇹🔵 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)