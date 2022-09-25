Luis Enrique's men were handed a shock defeat at home as Switzerland defeated them 2-1. This saw La Roja drop to second place in the League A Group B of UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo scored the goals for Switzerland on either side of Jordi Alba's strike.

Watch Spain vs Switzerland Highlights

