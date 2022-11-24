-Spain stormed past Costa Rica 7-0 in their Group E clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 23. Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 11th minute and 10 minutes later Maro Asensio doubled the lead. Ferran Torres made it three before the break. In the second half, the goals started flowing for Spain even more with the likes of Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata scoring to make the scoreline more humiliating for Costa Rica. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

The perfect start for Spain 🇪🇸@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

