Spain takes on Ivory Coast in the quarterfinal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 pm IST and will be played on July 31, 2021 (Saturday) at the Miyagi Stadium. The football match is unlikely to get a live telecast or live streaming in India. However, you can Sony Sports Network for any possible live telecast and stream. You can catch live score updates of Spain vs Ivory Coast football match here.

The IOC and its official broadcast partner Sony Picture Networks India have announced the most comprehensive Olympic experience ever for fans in the country.#Tokyo2020 live coverage will be complemented by highlights and news on #Olympics Web & app.https://t.co/qtyvszA81t — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)