Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab in the King Cup 2023-24 quarterfinal football match on Monday, December 11. The match will be played at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the King's Cup 2023-24 tournament. Hence, fans can watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony network, will provide live streaming of the King's Cup tournament. Hence fans will be able to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr King’s Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Monday, 9 PM ⏱️ King’s Cup mission 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zm5qpx7VOO — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 11, 2023

