Sreenidi Deccan FC would lock horns with Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, December 11. The match would be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad and is slated to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game will be available for live telecast on DD Sports and Eurosport. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on Discovery+.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

