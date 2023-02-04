Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Churchill Brothers SC in their next round of fixtures at the I-League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. Sreenidi Deccan FC are coming into this match with a win against NEROCA FC. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers have not lost their last four games. The important I League match at Hyderabad will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming of this game, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website. ISL 2022-23 Knockout Stage Schedule Announced, Final To Take Place on March 18.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers SC, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

