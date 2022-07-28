Stephen Constantine made his return to Indian football, this time, as East Bengal's head coach ahead of the new season. And the Englishman could not hold back his excitement at his new assignment. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Delighted and very excited at being made Head Coach of Emami East Bengal. Can't wait to get over there and get to work."

See His Post:

Delighted and very excited at being made Head Coach of Emami East Bengal. Can't wait to get over there and get to work. pic.twitter.com/oPxqzvnMRg — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)