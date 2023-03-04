Sunil Chhetri scored a controversial free kick against Kerala Blasters in a knockout stage match in ISL 2022-23. Kerala Blasters, who thought that referee's call to allow this free kick was illegal, walked off the pitch. Finally, Chhetri himself has now responded to it and explained why his freekick was actually legal. According to Chhetri, he told the referee that he does need a wall or the whistle. At that time, Adrian Luna was blocking his path to the goal, leaving him no space to take the shot. But the Bengaluru FC forward got a small window of opportunity and he scored the goal. Bengaluru FC Declared Winners As Kerala Blasters Walk Off In Protest To A Controversial Sunil Chhetri Goal, Qualify for ISL 2022-23 Semifinal.

Sunil Chhetri Responds After His Free kick Against Kerala Blasters Causes Controversy

