India is all set to clash with England in the upcoming fourth Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Team India squad reached Manchester on July 20 and they visited Carrington, Premier League club Manchester United's training facility to meet the coach and footballers of the Red Devils. Both sides exchanged jerseys as it was collaborative event of Adidas and also enjoyed some fun games. Manchester United revealed the inside stories that happened during the meet and got fans glued to it. Manchester United Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Opens Up On Meeting Rishabh Pant and Team India Cricketers, Lauds Indian Wicketkeeper For His Shot (Watch Video).

Manchester United Reveals Inside Story of Epic Crossover With Team India

An enriching experience for all ⚽️🤝🏏 Here's what happened when #TeamIndia visited Carrington this weekend ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2025

