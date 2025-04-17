Widely regarded as one of the legends of the game, Thomas Muller played his final UCL match for Munich, which was a record-leveling one for the former German international, as the player equaled Lionel Messi for most UEFA Champions League appearances during the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Quarterfinal 2024-25 second leg match. Muller and Messi have appeared in 163 UCL matches across their career, and have only Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of them with 177 and 183 games, respectively. The 35-year-old will leave Bayern Munich after this summer, and has several Serie A and MLS clubs eyeing the legend. Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich (Agg 4-3) UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Harry Kane, Eric Dier's Goals in Vain As Lautaro Martinez, Benjamin Pavard Score to Help Nerazzuri Enter Semifinal.

Thomas Muller On Par With Lionel Messi

