Serie A side Inter Milan drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final at San Siro. The final scoreline of the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UCL 2024-25 quarter-final second-leg game was enough for Inter Milan to book a spot in the UCL 2024-25 semi-final against FC Barcelona, as this round with Bayern Munich ended 4-3 on aggregate in favour of the Italian side, who won the first-leg 1-2. The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UCL 2024-25 quarter-final second-leg match had no goals in the first half. Scoring started in the second half when Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane struck a goal in the 52nd minute. Inter Milan were quick to action, scoring two in return, one each from Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard in minutes: 58 and 61. Eric Dier scored the equalizer for Bayern Munich on the 76th minute. Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (Agg 1-5) UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gunners Advance to Semifinal Following Dominant Display Over Two Legs Against Defending Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UCL 2024-25 Quarter-Final at San Siro:

