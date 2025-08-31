Evanilson was on target as Bournemouth defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Premier League 2025-26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, August 30. This was a first EPL loss for Thomas Frank as Spurs manager. Brazilian forward Evanilson scored the only goal of the match and it came as early as in the fifth minute of the match after he pounced on an assist from Marcos Senesi. Tottenham Hotspur, after an impressive start to their Premier League 2025-26 campaign, had an off-day and they registered just one shot on target in the whole match. Bournemouth did come close to adding to their tally but were unable to do so. Yet, the Cherries wouldn't complain as they walked away with three full points and a second consecutive victory in Premier League 2025-26. Manchester United 3–2 Burnley, Premier League 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes’ Late Penalty Helps Red Devils Secure First Victory of Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth

A HUGE THREE POINTS ON THE ROAD 🍒🍒🍒 pic.twitter.com/k3hFtLn3V4 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 30, 2025

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Goal Video Highlights:

