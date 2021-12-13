In a bizarre incident, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was determined void after a technical problem. In the draw that was announced earlier the highlight was Manchester United vs PSG which would have pitted Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The draw will be held again at 07:30 PM IST. Here are some of the reactions we found on the Twitter regarding the goof-up.

Arshavin picked United ball. For the Villarreal pair. Then He immediately picked City's ball. Afterwards UEFA omitted United's ball from Atletico's draw. How can you convince us that it's not fixed. — Godfrey Pius (@Godfrey_03) December 13, 2021

Reaction!

Epic!

I heard they will add Barcelona and Arsenal to the redraw 🤪🤪🤪 #UCL #UCLdraw — Senyo Inspires 💫 (@SenyoPeterAmega) December 13, 2021

Focus on New Draw

PSG getting Liverpool or Bayern would be a Christmas blessing #UCLdraw — CJ (@thecjmatthews) December 13, 2021

Reason

Confusion currently about whether draw can stand. Clear Manchester United ball not put in bowl to face Atletico Madrid after Villarreal error. Amazing cock-up on a pretty basic system.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 13, 2021

Matter of concern though

#UCLdraw is now a funny matter. — Samuel Md Shohag (@MdShoha98147122) December 13, 2021

