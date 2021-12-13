In a bizarre incident, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was determined void after a technical problem. In the draw that was announced earlier the highlight was Manchester United vs PSG which would have pitted Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The draw will be held again at 07:30 PM IST.  Here are some of the reactions we found on the Twitter regarding the goof-up.

Reaction!

Epic!

Focus on New Draw

Reason

Matter of concern though

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)