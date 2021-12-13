The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw would be redone after there was a technical problem. UEFA announced that they would hold the draw once again at 7:30 pm IST.

See Tweets:

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET. — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)