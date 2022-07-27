The defending champions India got off to a poor start at the U-20 SAFF Championship as they were defeated 2-1 by Bangladesh at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The event has been started from July 25 and the hosts played their first match today. India will take on Sri Lanka in their next match on July 29 (Friday) at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

