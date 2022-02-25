The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final has been shifted to Stade de France Stadium in Paris amid the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The summit clash was set to be held in St Petersburg but will moe be played in Saint-Denis on May 28.

The 2021/22 #UCLfinal will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement ⬇️ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)