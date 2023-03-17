The draw for the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 is finally over. Defending champions Real Madrid are all set to face Chelsea in the quarterfinal stage. Meanwhile, Manchester City will be facing Bayern Munich in another quarterfinal. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the semifinal. On the other hand, AC Milan will take on Serie-A leader Napoli. The winner of this tie will take on one between Inter Milan and Benfica in the semifinal.

UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Quarterfinal Draw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)