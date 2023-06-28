Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker, Kylian Mbappe, on Wednesday, offered condolences to the family of a 17-year-old teenager, who was allegedly shot dead by the French Police. Offering condolences to the family of the deceased, the PSG striker took to twitter and wrote, “I feel bad for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Naël's family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon.” ‘Leave PSG' Lionel Messi Advises Kylian Mbappe to Join Barcelona or Real Madrid Before Argentina Star’s Move from Paris Saint-Germain FC to Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe Reacts

J’ai mal à ma France. 💙🤍💔💔💔 Une situation inacceptable. Tout mes pensées vont pour la famille et les proches de Naël, ce petit ange parti beaucoup trop tôt. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 28, 2023

