Everton and Manchester United, separated by a point in the bottom half of the Premier League 2024-25 points table were up against each other on match week 26. Both sides were aiming for a win to keep themselves away from the relegation battle. But late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped cancel-out Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s score. Late in the game though the hosts, Everton thought it was set to snatch a dramatic win after the side was awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR. Everton 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25: Second Half Goals From Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte Secure Point for Red Devils.

VAR Controversy Headlines Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 Match

VAR cancelled Everton penalty vs Manchester United at the 94th minute. Score remains 2:2 pic.twitter.com/vAg9YT87uQ — TRIPLE U (@MctripleU) February 22, 2025

