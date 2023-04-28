VfL Bochum will be facing Borussia Dortmund in their next match in Bundesliga 2022-23 on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum. Dortmund are coming into this match with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Bochum meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 defeat against Wolfsburg in their previous outing. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast of its match in India. Meanwhile, you can watch the live streaming of the VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLiv app and website. Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund Captain, Extends Contract for Another Year.

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Live on Sony Sports Network

The new league leaders march into matchday 3️⃣0️⃣ looking to consolidate their position at the 🔝 🟡⚫ Can @BVB get the job done or is there another twist to the tale? ✅ 👀#SonySportsNetwork #Bundesliga #FootballAsItsMeantToBe #BOCBVB pic.twitter.com/FLB3VoHzvM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)