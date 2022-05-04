Liverpool secured a third Champions League final berth in five years as they defeated Villarreal 2-3 in Spain to advance with an aggregate of 5-2. The Reds led the tie 2-0 after the first leg but the Yellow Submarines had gone ahead in the game before Luis Diaz inspired a brilliant comeback.

