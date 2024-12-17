After finishing on second position in the Ballon d'Or awards, Vinicius Jr finally wins the FIFA best men's footballer of the year. The Real Madrid and Brazil footballer had a fantastic season behind him where he won the La Liga 2023-24 and the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. He played a key role for the Los Blancos both times. Aitana Bonmati Wins FIFA The Best Women's Footballer Award, Barcelona and Spain Footballer Bags Trophy For Consecutive Second Time.

Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA The Best Men's Footballer Award

Vini Jr is #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2024! 🏆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)