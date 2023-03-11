Kerala Blasters opting to walkout after Sunil Chhetri's controversial free-kick goal in the ISL 2023 knockout has given local rivals Gokulam Kerala FC fans an opportunity. The GKFC fans doesn't shy on to take that opportunity as in the Kerala Premier League match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kerala Blasters they make taunting chants on the KBFC fans saying "Walkout Blasters, Walkout". Gokulam Kerala won the match 2-0.

Gokulam Kerala Fans Make Taunting Chants On Kerala Blasters

