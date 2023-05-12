West Ham registered a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the 1st leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal match at London Stadium, London. AZ Alkmaar took the lead in the 41st minute of the match with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the opening goal. The first half ended 1-0 in AZ Alkmaar's favour. Finally, after the restart, West Ham made a comeback. At first, Said Benrahma scored the equaliser. Then Michail Antonio scored the second goal to put them ahead in the tie. The second leg will take place in AFAS Stadion next week. Raul Albiol, Veteran Defender, Signs One Year Contract Extension Deal With Villarreal.

