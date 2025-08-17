Turning out for the first time this new Premier League season, Manchester City displayed a dominant performance against hosts Wolves in their PL 2025-26 opener, winning the contest 4-0. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 34th minute, after which Tijjani Reijnders doubled in the 37th. Man City ended the first half with a 2-0 lead, but Haaland slammed his second of the match to complete a brace, handing the Cityzens a 3-0 lead in the 61st minute. Rayan Cherki came into his own and managed to hit a fourth for Manchester City in the 81st minute, ensuring a 4-0 victory. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Manchester City Rise To First Place, Liverpool Drops Down To Fourth.

Manchester City Rout Wolves

