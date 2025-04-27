Al-Nassr entered the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 semi-finals with a dominant 4-1 win over Yokohama F Marinos in Jeddah on Sunday, April 27. Jhon Duran scored the opener for Al-Nassr in the 27th minute and Sadio Mane doubled it up in the 31st with a superb strike. Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's third goal of the night in the 38th minute and with a 3-0 lead at half-time, the match result was almost decided until Yokohama F Marinos pulled off a comeback. Kota Watanabe pulled one back for Yokohama F Marinos in the 53rd minute and 20 minutes later, he was shown a red card after seeing two yellow cards in the game. Yokohama F Marinos could not find the back of the net from then on as Al-Nassr went on to clinch the win and book a spot in the last four. Al-Nassr Head Coach Stefano Pioli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo's Critics Following Victory Against Al-Riyadh in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Says 'What You Saw Today Was the Best Response'.

Al-Nassr vs Yokohama F Marinos Result

FT | 🇯🇵 Yokohama F. Marinos 1️⃣-4️⃣ Al Nassr 🇸🇦 Al Nassr fend off the challenge of Yokohama F. Marinos and secure a dominant victory ⚽️#ACLElite | #FMAvNSR pic.twitter.com/Npuhbe4nwX — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) April 26, 2025

