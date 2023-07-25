Sadio Mane was in no mood to speak to a reporter and he hit back at him after the latter approached with a microphone for an interview. The Senegal star's future at Bayern Munich has come under question after a poor debut season he had for the club. The Bundesliga champions reportedly are keen on selling Mane with the player being continuously linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. Mane, visibly upset, was heard saying, "You kill me every day, you want me to talk to you guys? Come on." The video of this has gone viral on social media. 'Staying in Paris?' Kylian Mbappe Avoids Fan's Question About His PSG Future Amidst Transfer Rumours (Watch Video).

Sadio Mane Hits Back at Journalist

Sadio Mané mit Medienkritik: „You are killing me every day - and now you wanna talk…“ #FCBayern @Abendzeitung pic.twitter.com/7tO5VyPWzU — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) July 23, 2023

