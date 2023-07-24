Kylian Mbappe is linked with multiple clubs currently for a possible transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window. He has refused to extend contract with PSG and was dropped out of the squad that is playing club friendlies as part of their pre-season camp. Currently he is training with a group of 'Unwanted' players and faces a question on his future in the club from Paris from a fan after his training session. He swiftly avoided the question and didn't comment anything on it. Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Here Are Four Possible Clubs The French Striker Can Join if He Leaves PSG.

Kylian Mbappe Avoids Fan's Question About His PSG Future

🔴 Séance d’autographes et selfies de @KMbappe après son entraînement avec les « indésirables » du PSG cet après-midi « - Kylian, tu restes à Paris ? - … »@TF1Info pic.twitter.com/FSI8R13hv9 — Léonard Attal (@leonardattal) July 22, 2023

