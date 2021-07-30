After failing to make a mark in round one, we have Fouaad Mirza contesting in Dressage Session 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The match is expected to begin at 2.00 PM. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

An action packed day awaits you at #TokyoOlympics as Athletics finally begin and a Boxing quarter-final may bring India another medal 🤩#HumHongeKamyab 🇮🇳 Watch Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 LIVE only on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Olympics pic.twitter.com/sUWP0NppMr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)