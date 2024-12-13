A video has gone viral on the social media handles where India GM D Gukesh's journey has been showcased with his parents. In the viral video, Gukesh was seen becoming the grandmaster in 2019 and then creating history by clinching the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. D Gukesh scripted history on December 12 by becoming the youngest-ever to win the FIDE World Chess Champion title at 18. Gukesh defeated former champion Ding Liren of China by 7.5-6.5. Gukesh also became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to clinch the elusive title. Gukesh D Poses With FIDE World Chess Championship Trophy After Beating Ding Liren Ahead of Closing Ceremony in Singapore (Watch Video).

D Gukesh Celebrating With His Parents

