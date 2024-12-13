Gukesh created history on December 12, becoming the youngest-ever and the second Indian FIDE World Chess Champion defeating former champion Ding Liren, and started his first morning as title-winner with a photo shoot with the prestigious trophy, which will be presented to the 18-year-old in a closing ceremony later this evening. Gukesh refrained from touching the World Chess Championship Trophy as the chess player wanted to lift the cup when presented during the ceremony in Singapore. D Gukesh Beats Ding Liren To Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Becomes Youngest-Ever Champion.

Gukesh D Poses With FIDE World Chess Championship Trophy

Photoshoot with the World Champion, Gukesh D 🇮🇳, and his trophy! 🔥🏆 As promised Gukesh did not touch the trophy; he wanted to wait until the closing ceremony! @DGukesh #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/uclcFWp67c — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 13, 2024

