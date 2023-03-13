The Ireland vs Scotland Rugby match at Murrayfield saw a horrible incident as Garry Ringrose collapsed in a concerning manner after his head hit the hip of an opposition player during a mistimed tackle. After the referee noticed the player lying on the ground for a long time, only then he stopped proceedings and called for treatment. The player looked in pain and had to be provided with oxygen before he was carried off the field. He showed signs of being ok as he was carried off the field, but it doesn't change the fact that the injury's effect will be long standing.

Garry Ringrose Suffers Horrific Head Injury

Garry Ringrose Was Carried Off the Pitch

Hope #Ringrose is ok? It’s good that the crowd and Barnes were watching the game and alerted the ref. Some questionable refereeing tbh. Great to see Ireland so adaptable. It was a scrappy but entertaining win #scovirl pic.twitter.com/X67sOogf8G — Brian 👨‍💻 (@bfitzsimons_) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)