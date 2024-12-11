Former England rugby player Tom Voyce went missing near the town of Alnwick during the floods of storm Darragh. Northumbria Police said they learned on Sunday that the 43-year-old had not returned home after an evening with friends. It is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river. His car has been found in the river. Voyce began his professional career at Bath but enjoyed his most successful years at Wasps. He won nine England caps between 2001 and 2006 and retired from the game in 2013. Storm Darragh Live Tracker Map on Windy: Trees Blown on Tracks, Station Roofs Dismantled As Heavy Winds Bring Travel Chaos to UK on Rail, Air and Sea; Check Real-Time Status.

Ex-England Rugby Player Tom Voyce Feared Dead

Saddened to hear that England Rugby’s Tom Voyce is feared to have died after his car went into a river during Storm Darragh sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/AHV6YU8fju — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)