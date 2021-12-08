Google released its ‘Google Year in Search 2021’ list and Tiger Woods, Simone Biles were among the most searched sports athletes around the globe in 2021. Woods is one of the most accomplished golfers in the world while Biles shone during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

