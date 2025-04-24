On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday on April 24, former India and Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh took to social media to wish the master blaster on this special day. In his post, Singh highlighted Tendulkar's career, which is a guiding light to many young and aspiring cricketers on and off the field. Singh not only played with Tendulkar with India and MI, but also captained the batting maestro in the Indian Premier League during his first stint with the franchise. Check Singh's post below. Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes to Indian Legend As Master Blaster Turns 52.

Harbhajan Singh Wishes Sachin Tendulkar HBD

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. @sachin_rt Sachin paaji, you are not just a cricketing icon, but a true symbol of humility, dedication, and excellence. Your journey has inspired generations, not only on the pitch but off it as well — with your… pic.twitter.com/nxTN1tDBnh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)