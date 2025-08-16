Regarded as one of the best West Indies batters of all time, Shivnarine Chanderpaul celebrates his 51st birthday today. Born August 16, 1974, Chanderpaul is known for grinding bowlers to dust and then proceeding to score stylishly, despite not having the most elegant stance. Chanderpaul's career came to a silent end despite scoring 11,867 Test and 8,778 ODI runs for West Indies between 1994 and 2015. The batter remains a fan favourite to date, which saw many users flood social media with happy birthday wishes for the highly underrated West Indies batter on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Google Celebrates West Indies’ Historic 2-1 ODI Series Win Over Pakistan With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

'Happy Birthday Day'

Look at his stance, and even with such a stance, he has scored so many runs. Happy Birthday Day SHIVNARINE CHANDERPAUL. 🐐 164 Test 11,867 Test runs 51.37 avg 30 - 100s 8,778 ODI runs 21-year career Underrated Caribbean gem. pic.twitter.com/A6qhvJHMEF — Samarpit (@Imsamarpit) August 16, 2025

Fan Wishes GOAT Shivnarine Chanderpaul

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SHIVNARINE CHANDERPAUL. 🐐 - 11,867 Test runs in 164 Tests at an average of 51.37 with 30 Hundreds. 8,778 ODI runs, a career spanning 21 years. One of the underrated gems from the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/qxI2CCIxnR — Uzicrick (@Uzicrick) August 16, 2025

Fan Highlights Shivnarine Chanderpaul's Career On Birthday

Happy Birthday to Shivnarine Chanderpaul. A player whose batting stance was often talked about more than his records but when you look beyond the stance you realise only 13 cricketers in history have scored more than 20000 international runs and he was one of them. Thread🧵 1/n pic.twitter.com/cpcipR2KYP — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) August 16, 2025

'One of My Favourites'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SHIVNARINE CHANDERPAUL. 🐐 One of My Favourite in WestIndies 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TnCa1bK6WH — 🇲​​​​​🇦​​​​​🇽 ᴅʜꜰᴍ 🦁 (@urstrulyMaxDHFM) August 16, 2025

Fan Shares Rare Stat On Cricketer's Birthday

In last 80 years in Test Cricket .Only 1 player with 500 runs + 100 average in 2 Consecutive years. 558 runs, 111.60 Avg (2007) 909 runs, 101.00 Avg (2008) Happy Birthday Shivnarine Chanderpaul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fa3ctEBRB1 — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) August 15, 2025

