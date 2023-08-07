Himanshi Tokas Wins Gold Medal in Women's 63kg Category at Commonwealth Judo Championship 2023

Himanshi Tokas has etched her name in history books by clinching a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Judo Championship 2023 in South Africa. Himanshi has bagged the first prize in the Women's 63 kg category event. She was phenomenal in the marquee event and eventually, achieved the landmark. The news of her triumph has created a lot of buzz on social media. On This Day in 2021, Neeraj Chopra Became First Indian Athlete To Win an Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw

🇮🇳Judoka and #TOPSchemeAthlete Himanshi Tokas won a 🥇in Women's - 63kg Category at the Commonwealth Judo 🥋 Championship 🤩 👍🏻 Many congratulations, Himanshi! Keep up the good work💯 pic.twitter.com/KUFdlHwCGR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2023

