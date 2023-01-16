France is set to take on South Africa with both teams needing a win at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Monday, January 16. They were beaten by Australia and Argentina respectively and are at the bottom half of the Pool B points table. The match between these two teams is set to take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD will provide live telecast of the match while Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star network, will provide live streaming of this contest. For free live streaming of this match, fans can refer to the FanCode app and website. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

France vs South Africa Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

