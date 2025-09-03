In the ongoing Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey tournament, Japan and Chinese Taipei will clash against each other in a non-pool on Wednesday, September 3, which will determine which team ends in a spot between 5th and 8th. The Japan Chinese Taipei hockey match will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the JPN vs TPE Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India National Hockey Team Defeats Kazakhstan 15-0 in Pool A Clash of Asia Cup 2025; Unbeaten Harmanpreet Singh and Co Enter Super 4's With Dominant Victory in Last Game of Group Stage.

Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

A blockbuster day awaits at Rajgir! 🤩 From a classification battle to Super 4 showdowns, here’s the schedule for September 3 at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. 💪#HumSeHaiHockey #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/0UdGDcWr8q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)