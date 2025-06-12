The Indian and Argentine hockey team players observed a minute's silence as a tribute to the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, an accident that rocked the nation on Thursday, June 12. The plane, an Air India Boeing 787 which was headed towards London and had more than 200 people on board, crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar and rescue teams were deployed shortly to aid the ones affected in the tragedy. India and Argentina, who were to take on each other in the Europe Leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in Amstelveen, observed the silence to honour the victims of the plane crash. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli Reacts to Tragic Incident As Air India Flight Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes, Says ‘Praying for All Those Affected’.

The @TheHockeyIndia and @ArgFieldHockey teams observed a minute's silence for all the victims of today's tragic Air India plane crash, and their families, ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League match. Our thoughts are with all the victims and their families. RIP. pic.twitter.com/vSAoOWGsIM — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 12, 2025

