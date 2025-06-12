The India National Hockey Team will be looking to get revenge for the 3-4 defeat as they face the Argentina National Hockey Team again in their FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 match on Thursday, June 12. The India vs Argentina match is being played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the India vs Argentina live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1 will also provide India vs Argentina hockey live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch India vs Argentina live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. India Men's National Hockey Team Suffers Third Consecutive Defeat in FIH Pro League 2024-25, Loses 3-4 Against Argentina.

India vs Argentina FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔! 🏑 After a close encounter last time, our Men in Blue are back for more as they take on Argentina once again in the FIH Pro League 2024–25 Europe leg! 🇮🇳 Time to turn the tide and bring the momentum back 💪🏻 📍 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. 🏟️ 📺… pic.twitter.com/gflE7fN8SF — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 12, 2025

