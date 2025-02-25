The India men's hockey team will look to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking defeat against the England men's hockey team and end their home leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2024-25 on a high note. The India vs England much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 25. The high-voltage match between the two nations will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide the India vs England live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports 3. DD Sports is also providing a live telecast on TV for the India vs England FIH Pro League 2024-25 match. For online viewing options, fans can tune into the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of IND vs ENG FIH Pro League 2024-25, for which a subscription will be needed. India Men's National Hockey Team Defeats Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh Score As Harmanpreet Singh and Co Secure Third Victory.

India vs England Live Streaming

The final matchday of the FIH Pro League (India leg) is here! 🇮🇪 Ireland vs 🇩🇪 Germany (Men’s) 🇮🇳 India vs 🇳🇱 Netherlands (Women’s) 🇮🇳 India vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England (Men’s) Get ready for an action-packed day of hockey! 🏑 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports,… pic.twitter.com/orz6wJwLbi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)