India failed to edge past England in their second match in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 as England surprised India by displaying an inspired performance. They didn't allow India to control the game and India had to play in a faster tempo which created chances at both ends, Both teams failed to convert chances with India showing defensive resilience and English goalkeeper putting up a man of the match performance. Fans loved the even and close encounter and took to twitter to share their thoughts. India 0-0 England, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Thrilling Encounter Between India and England Ends In A Goalless Draw.

Absolute Thriller

So much drama and tension

Hockey at its very best

Thrilling draw

