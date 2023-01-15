India failed to edge past England in their second match in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 as England surprised India by displaying an inspired performance. They didn't allow India to control the game and India had to play in a faster tempo which created chances at both ends, Both teams failed to convert chances with India showing defensive resilience and English goalkeeper putting up a man of the match performance. Fans loved the even and close encounter and took to twitter to share their thoughts. India 0-0 England, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Thrilling Encounter Between India and England Ends In A Goalless Draw.

Absolute Thriller

ABSOLUTE THRILLER !!! 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟎-𝟎 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 India rattles rival's citadel often, Hardik had broken the deadlock in Q3. Ollie Payne brilliance was reason why weren't ahead in this & game ended on draw. A fabulous goalless gameplay.#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/H5JwsP7eLg — Abhishek Mishra (@acrodemys) January 15, 2023

So much drama and tension

So much drama and tension at the end 😥 Well played India and England. The match had everything….but goals. 0-0 draw is such a rarity in modern hockey given the sheer pace & intensity at which the game is played & consequently chances and PCs created. #HWC2023 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 15, 2023

Hockey at its very best

What a game between @EnglandHockey & @TheHockeyIndia! If you’re not watching, switch it on… hockey at its very best 🔥 #HWC2023 — Hannah Martin (@hkmartin7) January 15, 2023

Thrilling draw

The hockey match between india and england ended up in a thrilling draw. Both teams got many insane chances to score , but didn't got in either of their way. The english GK got the player of the match.#indianhockey @FIH_Hockey onto the next one , it will be an important one . — Ankit (@ANK_KKR) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)