India men's hockey team will play Germany men's hockey team in their third game of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. India won their last game 2-0 against Spain. The IND vs GER hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, February 18. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide IND vs GER live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for the IND vs GER FIH Pro League 2024-25 Match. For, online viewing options, fans can head over to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will require a subscription. India Men's National Hockey Team Loses 1-3 Against Spain in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Sukhjeet Singh's Solitary Goal In Vain As Harmanpreet Singh and Co Taste Defeat

India vs Germany Live:

Get ready for an action-packed day as the FIH Pro League 2024-25 heats up with three exciting matches today! 🏑 🕒 Match 1: England vs. Spain (Men’s) 🕒 Match 2: India vs. Spain (Women’s) 🕒 Match 3: India vs. Germany (Men’s) 📺 Watch it LIVE on JioCinema, Star Sports Select 2,… pic.twitter.com/BQxMewhuP3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)