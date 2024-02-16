India's men's hockey team lost 4-6 to Australia in their third game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. The Indian men's hockey team will play Ireland on Friday, February 16 in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The India vs Ireland Men's hockey match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the IND vs IRE Men's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs Ireland live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goes Down 4–6 Against Australia in FIH Pro League 2023-24.

India vs Ireland, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Detail

