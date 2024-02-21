With two wins and two draws in the first five games of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 season, India stands in fourth place, while the Netherlands played nine games so far in the tournament and tops the league table with five wins. Both teams faced each other in the first match in Bhubaneswar last week where they played out a 2-2 draw and India won a bonus point in the shootout having beaten them 4-3. This will be India's second match in Rourkela after their 2-2 draw against Spain, which again they won in a shootout 8-7. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM on February 21, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 game live on Sports 18 Channels. India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 game live streaming is also available on JioCinema. FIH Pro League 2024: ‘Confidence in the Camp Is Quite High’ Says India Hockey Midfielder Hardik Singh Ahead of Netherlands Clash.

India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live

It’s a battle of the champions! 🏑💪🏼 . Our men's hockey team is all set to take on Netherlands tonight in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. . Let's cheer them on and show our love for the game! 🇮🇳 . . pic.twitter.com/0JNCQF5596 — Hockey Association of Odisha (@OdishaHockey) February 21, 2024

