India's men's hockey team defeated Spain in their previous match and will look to carry the momentum with a win against Netherlands on Sunday, February 11 in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The India vs Netherlands Men's hockey match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the IND vs NED Men's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the IND vs NED live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Men’s Hockey Begins FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Season With 4–1 Win Over Spain.

India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Detail

An Intense affair with the Netherlands awaits us tonight. Both teams have come off a win, a goal-fest might be on offer tonight. Watch our Men's Hockey Team take on Team Netherlands tonight at 7.30 PM (IST) on @JioCinema and @sports18 network. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/0qBdGhvhQR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 11, 2024

