The Indian men's hockey team will play Spain on Monday, February 19 in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The India vs Spain Men's hockey match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the IND vs ESP Men's hockey match live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs Spain live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. India Beat USA 2–1 on Penalties in FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2024.

India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24

Cheers to the incredible spirit of hockey in Rourkela!



The Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 was a blast, and now it's time for the Indian Men's Hockey Team to light up the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.



Are you ready for some thrilling moments and unforgettable goals?



Let… pic.twitter.com/rk0Z50TUoO— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 19, 2024

